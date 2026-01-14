Florida lawmakers weigh new contracts, pay rules as teacher vacancies grow

The Brief The Florida Senate has taken up SB 320, a sweeping education bill that would allow multiyear teacher contracts and limit union bargaining on certain pay decisions. Polk County leads the state with more than 400 teacher vacancies; Hillsborough has 340 open positions. The Florida Education Association supports the bill, calling it a win for teachers, students, and school communities.



Wednesday marks the second day of Florida’s 2026 regular legislative session, and lawmakers are turning their focus to Florida’s growing teacher shortage.

What we know:

Today, the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee is scheduled to hear Senate Bill 320, a wide-ranging education package that includes new tools for teacher retention and compensation reform.

Among the key proposals in SB 320:

Districts could offer multiyear contracts (up to 3 years) to teachers who’ve completed a probationary and annual contract, and who’ve earned three consecutive years of satisfactory evaluations.

Teachers on a multiyear contract who receive a "needs improvement" or "unsatisfactory" evaluation would return to a one-year contract.

School boards could pay more for teachers with advanced degrees. However, this applies only if the degree is in a relevant subject area.

The bill also limits collective bargaining on performance pay, teacher placement, and bonus structures, giving districts more freedom to act without union negotiations.

It also expands eligibility for Florida’s Teacher Apprenticeship Program and makes certification more flexible, especially for paraprofessionals and career changers.

What The Union Is Saying:

While teacher unions have frequently criticized Republican-backed policies in recent years, the Florida Education Association is backing this bill.

On its website, the FEA calls SB 320: "Good for students, educators and school communities."

The union says the bill addresses multiple FEA priorities by removing barriers that prevent teachers from fair raises, reestablishes multiyear contracts and provides more flexibility in funding to support schools and staff.

By the numbers:

Florida continues to struggle with teacher retention. According to Florida Education Association data, the state started the new semester with thousands of open positions.

Teacher vacancies by county as of January 8

Polk : 412 vacancies

Hillsborough : 340 vacancies

Pasco : 120 vacancies

Pinellas : 47 vacancies

Manatee : 64 vacancies

Hernando : 34 vacancies

Sarasota : 0 vacancies

Vacancies in Polk County jumped by more than 100 positions since August, making it the largest increase in the state. Hillsborough also saw a rise, up from 313 to 340 in the same timeframe.

What's next:

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee is scheduled to take up SB 320 Wednesday morning. If the bill passes, it moves closer to a full Senate vote.

With broad policy changes, union support, and growing pressure to act on Florida’s teacher shortage, this may be one of the most consequential education bills of the 2026 session.