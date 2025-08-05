Florida man accused of grand theft auto claimed repair shop let him take car because he was homeless: Police

The Brief A Florida man is accused of stealing a vehicle from a Winter Haven repair shop. Police said the suspect, Christopher Rodriguez, 27, claimed his friend "Bubba" told him that the repair shop puts vehicles at that location so homeless people can use them. Rodriguez was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked.



A Florida man is facing several charges after Winter Haven police say he stole a car from a repair shop.

The backstory:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers received information that a 2016 Honda Civic that was reported stolen was seen in the area of Lucerne Park Rd. at Winter Ridge Dr. in Winter Haven around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day when the manager of Gifted Hands Auto contacted the registered owner to see if she had picked up the vehicle since it was not on the lot for the needed body repairs.

READ: Attempted murder fugitive on the run for 2 years arrested after knocking down officer: WHPD

Police said the registered owner explained that the vehicle had not been authorized to be taken from the lot by anyone other than employees at the shop.

When officers found the vehicle in the area of 1st St. N at Ave. F NE, they pulled it over and asked the driver, 27-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, to step out of the car.

Dig deeper:

Rodriguez claimed that he spoke to a friend named "Bubba" who said the business leaves vehicles at the location for homeless people to use.

He then told officers that the manager at the repair shop gave him permission to take the vehicle to use to "take care of some stuff" until it was no longer needed.

Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and were granted permission to search it.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Officers said clothing belonging to Rodriguez was found in the car and underneath a shirt. Officers also said they found a baggie with a crystal-like substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Rodriguez was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked.