Florida man accused of stealing $16K in jewelry while woman recovered from surgery

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Jason Cunningham, 48, stole $16,000 worth of jewelry from a woman's home. Cunningham had been hired to do work at the home while the victim recovered from surgery, according to deputies. He faces a grand theft charge and has bonded out of jail, records show.



A man hired to do work at a woman's home as she recovered from surgery now faces charges after Polk County deputies say he stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began in early May 2025 after the victim reported that $16,000 in jewelry was missing from her home in the Lake Wales area.

The victim told deputies that only she and Jason Cunningham, 48, recently had access to the jewelry.

Cunningham kept a low profile over the next two months, according to PCSO, until deputies spotted Cunningham's vehicle along Candlewood Dr. in Lake Wales on July 20 and arrested him.

Mugshot of Jason Cunningham. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office says Cunningham has two prior theft convictions in 2004 and 2008, and also has prior arrests for battery and drug possession.

What's next:

Cunningham faces a charge of grand theft from a person 65 or older.

Jail records show he bonded out on Saturday, July 26.