Florida man hiding in tree brought down by K-9 after leaving accomplice hanging during botched burglary: DCSO

The Brief A Florida man accused of burglary climbed up a tree to avoid deputies. A K-9 with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office picked up the suspect’s scent and he eventually came down and was captured. Gregory Yates Jr. and his alleged accomplice, Nicole Hillesland, were taken to the Dixie County Jail and charged with burglary of a structure and possession of burglary tools.



A Florida burglary suspect may have been barking up the wrong tree while trying to hide from deputies, but he was no match for a K-9 who sniffed him out among the leaves.

The backstory:

Deputies with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office were recently called to a home because the homeowner said two people were trying to break into her shed.

According to DCSO, one of the suspects, Nicole Hillesland, was lingering outside the structure, perhaps waiting for a getaway that never came.

Hillesland was arrested on the spot.

Dig deeper:

The second suspect, Gregory Yates Jr. ran into the woods, but he didn’t get far because K-9 Scout was on his trail.

K-9 Scout tracked Yates Jr.’s scent about 400 yards away.

The dog stood under a tree and began barking because Yates Jr. had climbed up and tried to blend in with the branches.

READ: Armed woman shot by deputies after waving gun, ramming several vehicles: PCSO

According to a post on social media, "With the kind of enthusiasm only a four-legged deputy can muster, Scout encouraged the suspect down from his perch."

Courtesy: Dixie County Sheriff's Office.

Once on the ground, Yates Jr. was taken into custody and joined Hillesland for a ride to the Dixie County Jail.

Yates Jr. and Hillesland were charged with burglary of a structure and possession of burglary tools.

What they're saying:

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office said it "would like to thank Sergeant Schultz, K9 Scout, and Deputy Miller for reminding everyone that if you run from the law, you may just end up barking up the wrong tree."

The Source: This story was written with information from the Dixie County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: