Florida man injured in Polk County road rage shooting dies, search for suspect continues: Deputies

The victim significantly injured in a Polk County road rage shooting died Tuesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference that Kevin Berry was found lying in the middle of the road on the I-4 off-ramp to US 27 in Davenport.

Berry was removed from life support and was declared dead just after 6:15 p.m.

Authorities said Berry was on his way to work when he was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They said a witness told them they saw the victim next to his vehicle when a road rage incident broke out with another vehicle.

Pictured: Kevin Berry. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The other vehicle was described as a dark-colored compact two-door vehicle with a luggage rack on top.

Polk County deputies said there are at least three more vehicles that should have seen the road rage incident, who deputies said they want to talk to about what they saw. Sheriff Judd said that it's possible these other witnesses didn't know a shooting had occurred, but they still want to talk with them about the incident.

Investigators are continuing their search for the suspect who shot and killed the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office and reference case number "23-42221." You can also call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.