3 arrested in S. Tampa DUI crash that severed man’s leg: Police

A man was critically injured early Monday morning when police say a DUI driver slammed into him as he was standing behind a parked car at the intersection of S. Howard Avenue and W. Azeele Street.

The backstory:

Tampa police say 25-year-old Richard Meadows III was driving a white 2024 Toyota Camry northbound on S Howard Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. when his car struck a 27-year-old black male pedestrian who was standing at the rear of a parked silver Chevy Malibu. They added that the impact severed the man’s left leg below the knee and caused significant damage to the parked car.

Witnesses at the scene identified Meadows as the driver.

Richard Meadows III mugshot courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Responding officers said Meadows showed clear signs of impairment and immediately began a DUI investigation. Meadows was arrested and charged with DUI (serious bodily injury).

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Police say as they were investigating, several friends of the victim became agitated, ‘creating a challenging environment’ for officers.

According to the Tampa Police Department, despite repeated requests to maintain a safe distance, 29-year-old Julian Jackson and 28-year-old Rashon Goode escalated the situation.

Police say Jackson approached the officers trying to interview Meadows and began throwing punches, striking both Meadows and an officer. Officers added that Jackson continued to resist verbal commands before being taken into custody.

Rashon Goode and Julian Jackson mugshots courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

As officers were arresting Jackson, they said Goode tried to pull an officer away from the arrest, grabbing the officer's police vest before he too was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Jackson was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and an additional count of battery.

Goode was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

What they're saying:

"This horrific crash underscores the devastating and entirely preventable consequences of driving under the influence. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family as he begins the arduous journey of healing from these life-altering injuries," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "The safety of our community, including our officers, will always be our primary focus. While we understand emotions may be heightened surrounding such a traumatic event, interfering with law enforcement who are working to investigate and hold suspects accountable is unacceptable, dangerous, and will not be tolerated. We are committed to holding those who make reckless choices accountable and will continue our efforts to keep our shared roadways in Tampa safe."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

