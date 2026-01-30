Florida man’s morning commute halted by bear wandering through his yard

The Brief A black bear was caught on camera strolling through the front yard of a Florida man's home as he got ready to head to work. Michael Tullos shared a video on TikTok that shows the moment he encountered the bear and quickly retreated back inside his home. In December 2025, Florida held its first regulated black bear hunt in a decade, just months after the state's first deadly bear attack happened in Collier County.



A Florida man’s morning work commute was delayed after he was greeted by a black bear strolling across his front yard.

Caught on camera:

In a video shared by Michael Tullos on TikTok, Tullos steps outside the front door of his Gulf Breeze home, turns the corner toward his van — and quickly retreats back inside after spotting the shaggy animal.

"Moved about as fast as I could, seeing I was still in shock," Tullos said on TikTok.

Dig deeper:

The encounter comes as bear sightings across Florida continue to draw attention following several high-profile incidents in recent months.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida’s first deadly bear attack happened in May 2025, when officials said an 89-year-old man and his dog were killed by a bear in rural Collier County.

Later that year, Florida held its first regulated black bear hunt in a decade. FWC says 52 bears were killed during the December season and 172 permits were issued.

Florida Bear Hunt

By the numbers:

- Total permits: 172

- Total bears harvested: 52

- Total bear harvest zones: 4

- Estimated Florida black bear population: 4,000

The backstory:

Florida previously allowed regulated bear hunting from the 1930s through 1994, before it was halted and briefly reopened in 2015. That season ended early when harvest goals were met faster than expected, sparking controversy and legal challenges.

What they're saying:

"Hunting is an effective tool for managing wildlife populations around the world and is a key part of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation," said FWC Chief Conservation Officer George Warthen in a news release. "It’s about helping bears succeed over the long term in our state and is a way for us to guide an iconic Florida species into the future, for their benefit and ours."