Florida men accused in Capitol riot could face sedition charges, experts say

Adam Johnson, the Florida man nicknamed "lectern guy" after he was allegedly photographed walking off with the speaker’s lectern during riots at the US Capitol, will be back in Federal court in the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

Last week the father of five was released on $25,000 bond and a number of restrictions that include a curfew and an ankle monitor.

But Johnson isn’t the only Florida man facing criminal charges for storming the US Capitol.

Andrew J Williams, Michael Curizo, Cleveland Meredith, and Adam Johnson

Matthew Council, Michael Curzio, and Andrew James Williams are also accused of serious crimes.

Federal prosecutors in oral arguments they may have conspired to overthrow the government. They would face charges of conspiracy of sedition to overthrow the government, which carries a 10-year prison sentence, if convicted.

Tampa Attorney Anthony Rickman reviewed the cases for FOX 13, "I anticipate these defendants charged with much more serious offenses… This wasn't just a violent protest, this was an attempt at sedition and an attempt to overthrow the government," explained Rickman, who said evidence of the crimes is not hard to find.

"Here we have message boards, text messages, we have social media of people saying we are going to storm the capitol," Rickman said.

If these Florida men played a role or were caught anywhere near the attack that killed a Capitol police officer, Rickman says murder charges are a possibility.

Some of the alleged rioters have publicly asked for pardons from President Trump. Senator Lindsey Graham has warned Trump not to do it, saying that giving these people pardons would destroy Trump completely.