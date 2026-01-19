Florida duo accused of kidnapping Uber driver at gunpoint

The Brief A Florida man and woman were arrested after police say they kidnapped an Uber driver at gunpoint and tried to withdraw cash using credit cards. According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, an Uber driver reported being kidnapped on January 16, 2026. Jakeria Riley and Isaiah Thurston were charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation, and resisting arrest.



A Florida man and woman were arrested after police say they kidnapped an Uber driver at gunpoint and tried to withdraw cash using credit cards.

What we know:

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, an Uber driver reported being kidnapped on January 16, 2026.

The driver told police that they picked up a customer near the Catalina Center.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask, pressed a gun into the victim’s back, forced the ride to be canceled, and called a woman into the vehicle.

The suspects, according to police, forced the victim to drive through West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach for nearly two hours while using credit cards to try to withdraw cash.

When they returned to Boynton Beach, police said the suspects took off.

Isaiah Thurston and Jakeria Riley mugshots courtesy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Expand

Dig deeper:

Detectives found both suspects, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Thurston and 24-year-old Jakeria Riley, near a Courtyard Marriott hotel.

Police said Riley had cocaine and credit cards on her.

Riley and Thurston were charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation, and resisting arrest.