Florida reports 10K new cases, 290 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last week

Another 290 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 as the death toll approaches 38,000 since the pandemic started, according to a weekly report issued Friday by the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 37,555 people had died, up from 37,265 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 10,095 during the week-long period, with the total at 2,310,881 cases as of Thursday.

Also, 10,659,464 people in Florida had received COVID-19 vaccinations, with 8,979,816 considered fully vaccinated.

The other 1,679,648 people had received first doses of two-dose vaccination series.

During the first week of June, the Florida Department of Health announced it would cease providing daily COVID-19 reports that have been used by the media and the public to track changes in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw told The News Service of Florida on Friday that there is no need to keep issuing the daily reports.

Soon after, the state's COVID-19 website was reconfigured to link to new reports that will be updated weekly.

A state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic remains in effect and is scheduled to expire on June 26. DeSantis has indicated that he does not plan to extend it any further.

