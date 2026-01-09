'A game changer': UF researchers studying bamboo as alternative crop for struggling citrus growers

The Brief University of Florida researchers believe an alternative crop, bamboo, could help struggling citrus growers. UF IFAS researchers expect to create guidelines for bamboo growers within a few years. Bamboo is used for edible shoots as well as timber for furniture and fencing.



Oranges are a huge part of Florida’s identity and economy, but the industry has been in decline due to citrus greening disease.

What they're saying:

University of Florida researchers believe an alternative crop, bamboo, could help growers.

"We are growing bamboo here so we can evaluate its adaptability to Florida conditions," Davie Kadyampakeni, an associate professor at the University of Florida’s IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center, said.

On a 30-acre bamboo farm in Lake Hamilton, UF IFAS researchers are studying how the plants respond to water and different nutrients to determine optimal fertilization and irrigation rates.

In a few years, they expect to create guidelines for bamboo growers. There are about 100 bamboo growers in Florida.

Big picture view:

Now, more citrus growers are hoping to explore the potentially profitable crop.

"We have lost over 50% of citrus acreage due to citrus greening, so some farmers would love to have another crop that fits the same planting configuration as citrus and can remain viable for the long haul," Kadyampakeni said.

Bamboo is used for edible shoots as well as timber for furniture and fencing.

Challenges to growing bamboo include pests, flooding, hurricanes and labor shortages, though Kadyampakeni says he has not documented any major issues so far.

His hope is that bamboo will become a major industry in the state.

"Having a crop that transcends generations — bamboo can last eight years or more — means it could serve multiple generations of farmers. I think it will be a game changer," Kadyampakeni said.

What's next:

Kadyampakeni hopes to have the growing guidelines ready for farmers within the next two to three years.