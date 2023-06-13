Florida sheriff puts drug dealers on notice after bust of 'methed up' mom-daughter duo: 'Lock your butt up'

A Florida sheriff warned criminals that his deputies "will lock your butt up for being a drug dealer" after a "methed up" mother-daughter duo was arrested during a traffic stop.

"Well folks it’s time for this week’s episode of ‘Methed Up and Found Out’ as this past Saturday morning, Deputy David Guzman arrested Michell Cannon and her daughter Jazmine Cannon for being ‘Methed Up!!" Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The mother and daughter were busted Saturday morning when Brevard County Sheriff's Deputy David Guzman pulled the pair over in Port St. John for an expired car tag, according to Ivey.

During the stop, Guzman and Deputy Darien Fedro saw "drug paraphernalia in plain view" in the car and conducted a more thorough search, according to Ivey. The deputies found a lockbox containing "a clear sandwich bag with a large amount of a crystal-like substance," as well as scales to ostensibly weigh the drugs, and other "drug paraphernalia."

"​​Deputies Guzman and Fedro both looked at each other and said, ‘Man, that’s methed up’ as the crystal-like substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 17.6 grams. Also located were several used syringes and one specific syringe that contained a yellowish liquid which later field tested positive for fentanyl," Ivey wrote of Saturday’s arrests.

The deputies determined that the more than 17 grams of meth allegedly belonged to mom Michell Cannon, leading to her being transported to the local jail, which the sheriff dubbed "Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge." She was booked on a $34,000 bond for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, driving while license suspended with knowledge, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also found Jazmine Cannon had less than a gram of meth hidden in her bra and a used syringe in her pants. She was booked on a $2,500 bond for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"On a positive note, Michell and Jazmine qualified for the ‘family plan’ at the ‘Iron Bar Lodge’ which doesn’t really do anything for you other than get you a framed ‘family booking photo,’ which makes for a great conversation piece during the holidays!!," the sheriff quipped.

"If you don’t think we will lock your butt up for being a drug dealer in Brevard County… just ‘Meth Up and Find Out!!’" Ivey concluded.

