Florida suspect in custody after AR-15 rifle, knives found in parked rental car at Palm Beach County airport

A suspect is in custody after Florida deputies found an AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in a rental car at a Palm Beach County airport.

What we know:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the airport just before 7:15 a.m. after reports of a suspicious male outside a dark-colored vehicle. They said the vehicle was parked in a restricted vehicular parking area at the airport.

Deputies said the man was standing outside the vehicle getting dressed when they arrived. During their encounter with the suspect, who was identified as 41-year-old Michael Rodrigues, deputies said they learned the vehicle was a rental.

But when deputies said they went to grab the rental agreement from the glove box, they found a fully loaded AR-15 magazine.

The discovery prompted a search of the vehicle, which is when deputies said they found a fully loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives concealed under a blanket on the seat.

Rodrigues was taken into custody after that, and was being interviewed by deputies.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not specified which airport this happened at. They also haven't said what charges the suspect is facing.