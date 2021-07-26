Florida wildlife officials to discuss record manatee deaths during next meeting

Next week, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials will discuss ideas on how to respond to the record surge in manatee deaths, although no action is expected.

The commission is slated to discuss the issue on August 4, the first day of its two-day meeting in Bonita Springs. According to the meeting agenda, there will be a presentation on the latest data on the manatee deaths this year and staff will outline "future efforts to respond to similar events and work with partners to enhance manatee habitat."

At least 841 manatees have already died this year, surpassing the previous annual record of 830, set back in 2013. More than half of those deaths happened in Indian River Lagoon – where, FWC says, water quality problems are killing seagrass, which manatees eat.

Experts added that most of the gentle giants starved to death in the colder months while migrating through the Indian River Lagoon on the east coast.

"What that does is that it decreases the amount of light that hits the bottom. And with the decrease in light, then that shades out the seagrass, which then dies," explained James Powell, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute’s executive director.

The die-off has been declared an unusual mortality event and has even triggered a federal investigation.

Within the Bay Area, Pinellas and Hillsborough County have recorded the most manatee deaths, with 26 and 24, respectively. There have also been handfuls of deaths in Manatee, Sarasota, and Pasco counties.

The state budget for the current fiscal year includes $8 million for manatee habitat restoration.

