Man arrested in Lake Wakes in connection with Saturday's shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on Saturday morning in Lake Wales.

At 9:48 in the morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an altercation on Lilly Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found a victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say that the victim was responsive and told patrol Deputies that "Pete" shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition but stable.

Later in the day, a man identified as Darius Antwan Scarlett, AKA "Pete," arrived at the Polk County Sheriff's Office and admitted that he shot the victim in this case and had the firearm in his possession, according to a police report.

Scarlett told police that his cousins were gambling and began to engage in a verbal dispute over the game they were playing.

The dispute escalated to physical violence, and when Scarlett tried to break it up, the gunshot victim hit him for getting involved.

Scarlett then followed the victim, who was attempting to hide behind another person, and shot the victim because he was "in a rage", according to a police report.

The firearm used in the shooting was found when deputies searched Scarlett's vehicle.

Scarlett, 33, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in a public area, using a gun during a felony offense, and tampering with physical evidence.

This investigation is still ongoing.