Florida woman accused of firing gunshot through wall during argument with boyfriend: PCSO

The Brief A Florida woman allegedly fired a gun through a bedroom wall during an argument with her boyfriend, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Antonieta Plasencia-Hernandez, 47, banged on the boyfriend's locked bedroom door and used his gun to fire a shot at the wall near where he was standing. Plasencia-Hernandez fled the scene and was later arrested on an attempted first-degree murder charge.



A Florida woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly fired a gun through a bedroom wall during a dispute with her boyfriend, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say early Thursday morning, a couple was arguing over a backpack when the boyfriend tried to ease the situation by going to the bedroom and locking the door.

Antonieta Plasencia-Hernandez, 47, began hitting the bedroom door repeatedly before grabbing the boyfriend’s handgun and firing a shot at the wall near where the boyfriend was standing, according to PCSO.

MORE NEWS: Hernando woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot: CCSO

Deputies say the boyfriend was not hit by the gunshot as it passed through a TV stand and lodged into the wall.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The boyfriend recorded the incident on his cell phone. In the video, Plasencia-Hernandez is heard yelling and banging on the bedroom door before a gunshot rings out, PCSO said.

Plasencia-Hernandez left the scene in Pinellas County before deputies arrived. She was later arrested on an attempted first-degree murder charge.