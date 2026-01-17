Florida woman accused of firing gunshot through wall during argument with boyfriend: PCSO
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly fired a gun through a bedroom wall during a dispute with her boyfriend, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The backstory:
Deputies say early Thursday morning, a couple was arguing over a backpack when the boyfriend tried to ease the situation by going to the bedroom and locking the door.
Antonieta Plasencia-Hernandez, 47, began hitting the bedroom door repeatedly before grabbing the boyfriend’s handgun and firing a shot at the wall near where the boyfriend was standing, according to PCSO.
Deputies say the boyfriend was not hit by the gunshot as it passed through a TV stand and lodged into the wall.
The boyfriend recorded the incident on his cell phone. In the video, Plasencia-Hernandez is heard yelling and banging on the bedroom door before a gunshot rings out, PCSO said.
Plasencia-Hernandez left the scene in Pinellas County before deputies arrived. She was later arrested on an attempted first-degree murder charge.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.