Hernando woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot: CCSO

An 81-year-old Hernando woman was arrested after investigators say she tried to hire someone to commit murder.

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating after getting information about Elouise Leland’s murder-for-hire plot.

On Friday, investigators had an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman meet with Leland to discuss the murder plan. She agreed to provide payment for the killing, CCSO said.

After the meeting, Leland was arrested on a warrant. She will be held without bond on a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim or their relation to Leland.

Leland is returning to jail in Citrus County just a year after she was booked on animal cruelty charges.

In January 2025, deputies rescued nearly 100 dogs living in harsh conditions at Leland’s home, where they found a dead dog in one of her outdoor enclosures, according to CCSO.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the quick actions of our Criminal Investigations Division and partnership with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. We were able to prevent the senseless murder of another. This case is yet another example of how we are stronger together and working together to ensure the safety and integrity of our community," CCSO Sheriff David Vincent said. "We will continue to work closely with the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office to ensure Leland is held fully accountable for her actions."