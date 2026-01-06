Florida woman shot by armed intruder as she arrived home from shopping trip: CCSO

The Brief A Florida sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman inside her apartment. While on the way to the hospital, investigators said the victim explained that she came home from a shopping trip and found a tall man dressed in dark clothing standing in her apartment, who shot her. Anyone who sees anything suspicious, such as a subject seen running by your residence or through your yard matching this description, or if you have information regarding this crime, is asked to contact CCSO at (386) 719-2005. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099 or www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.



A Florida sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman inside her apartment.

What we know:

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Monday about a woman who was lying in the yard of an apartment on SW Michigan Street after being shot.

Investigators said the victim was moved from the front of the residence to a CCSO patrol vehicle and moved out of the immediate area to meet EMS.

Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

While on the way to the hospital, investigators said the victim explained that she came home from a shopping trip and found a tall man dressed in dark clothing standing in her apartment. Then, he shot her, according to CCSO.

READ: Gov. DeSantis, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna push to set term limits, end insider trading among Congress

Deputies established a perimeter around the apartments and the surrounding area as other law enforcement agencies arrived to assist.

A shelter in place was issued by the CCSO Facebook page and via the Columbia County Emergency Management systems.

Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A short while later, the Columbia and Suwannee County SWAT teams entered the apartment and discovered that the shooter had already left the area.

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition is unclear.

The sheriff’s office has not issued a description of the suspect.

What you can do:

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone around SW Marion St., SW Ponce De Leon Ave., SW Michigan St., and SW Maryland Ln. to review any doorbell, home security, or dash cams from Monday morning.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, such as a subject seen running by your residence or through your yard matching this description, or if you have information regarding this crime, is asked to contact CCSO at (386) 719-2005. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099 or www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.