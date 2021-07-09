Fort Meade woman arrested for 2-month-old’s death

article

A baby boy died after arriving at Tampa General Hospital with a skull fracture last weekend, leading to the arrest of two Fort Meade residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and paramedics responded to a report of an infant who was not breathing after falling out of a crib on Saturday.

During the investigation, deputies said 31-year-old Judith Torres-Garcia told them the baby started crying and woke her up around 1 p.m. When she checked on the infant, she said she blacked out.

Detectives said, according to 32-year-old Hipolito Juarez, he was in bed when he "heard a smack," and went to check on the child. He said he found Torres-Garcia on the ground with the baby underneath her body.

Juarez picked up the 2-month-old and noticed he was unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office. Both suspects dialed 911.

Polk County Fire Rescue took the baby to Tampa General Hospital, saying the child had a skull fracture. When the infant arrived at the hospital, doctors said he had multiple head fractures and severe brain building. The child died that day.

After an autopsy was completed, the medical examiner said the infant had several head injuries, contusions on the body, and an injury to the right leg. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

When deputies searched the Fort Meade home, they found several bags inside a laundry basket containing meth, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

"This 8-week-old infant was killed by a woman who lives with a convicted felon and illegal drugs in the home," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "This baby's life had barely begun. What a tragedy. We will do everything possible to make sure this suspect is held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Torres-Garcia faces several charges including aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of drugs.

Juarez was arrested on drug-related charges. Deputies said he is a convicted felon with several past charges including burglary and driving without a license.

