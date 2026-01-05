FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers retires after nearly 40 years at WTVT

The Brief Fox13’s Lloyd Sowers retires after more than 38 years with WTVT. Sowers has covered everything from a visit by the Queen of England in 1991 to hurricanes and even went on board the most secret ship in the US Navy's submarine fleet and visited the site of the Titanic. Politicians, local leaders and former colleagues pay tribute to Lloyd’s career.



Lloyd Sowers knows the story of the Tampa Bay area. He's been telling it for more than 38 years, ever since he first walked through the doors of what was then called "Pulse 13," and he is retiring on Monday.

So much has changed around the area, and Sowers has chronicled it all. From the growth of downtown to the fight for a new stadium, and a population boom that has transformed the region, Lloyd has followed the legacy of Tampa Bay in real time. And along the way he created a legacy of his own.

The backstory:

Sowers covered a lot of storylines, including a visit from the Queen of England in 1991. The rise of tourism that has fueled the region's economy was a common theme.

Unfortunately, so were hurricanes: Charley, Frances, and Jeanne in 2004. Debbie, Helene and Milton in 2024. Along the way, he became an expert in the people, places, and history of Tampa Bay.

Sowers has taken viewers into the secret tunnels of Ybor City and journaled the history of Tampa's early days as "the Cigar City."

He’s also taken us around the world, going on board the most secret ship in the US Navy's submarine fleet and visiting the site of the Titanic.

In 38 years, a reporter covers a lot of news. While Sowers is no exception, he's had an exceptional career. After nearly four decades dedicated to the story of Tampa Bay now comes the hard part, saying goodbye.

What they're saying:

"You've told our story as well as anybody in the business could tell it. We appreciate you. We love you. We're gonna miss you," shared former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Yes, we will. Thank you, Lloyd.