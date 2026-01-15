Friends of woman killed, buried in Carrollwood backyard relieved by sister’s guilty verdict

The Brief The Carrollwood woman accused of killing her sister in 2021 was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday. Debra Patton faces 25 years to life for shooting Karen Pais and burying her in the backyard. The jury deliberated for around an hour before finding her guilty.



The Hillsborough County woman found guilty of killing her sister in 2021 and burying her in the backyard of her Carrollwood home now faces 25 years to life in prison.

The loved ones of Karen Pais spent five years waiting for a trial and verdict as they watched Debra Patton slow-walk the legal process. On Wednesday, though, the jury deliberated for around an hour before returning with a guilty verdict.

RELATED: Hillsborough woman found guilty of killing sister, burying her in Carrollwood backyard

Pictured: Karen Pais.

What they're saying:

"Thank goodness the jurors saw through and saw what we saw," said Cathy Wyncoop, a lifelong friend of Pais. "I do feel like a huge weight has just been lifted."

Cathy and Joel Wyncoop knew right away that when Pais was found buried in her own backyard, that there could be only one suspect.

"Karen told us, all of us, on many times, ‘if I end up missing or something happens to me, Debra did it,’" said Cathy Wyncoop.

Pictured: Karen Pais' friends, Cathy and Joel Wyncoop.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough woman accused of killing sister, burying her in backyard stands trial in Tampa

The backstory:

Though prosecutors never pinned down a motive, friends said Patton was living in Pais' house cost-free, and that could have led to friction. Though deputies never found Patton's gun, Pais was found a foot underground, wrapped in bags and shot through the chest.

"Karen had such a great heart," said Joel Wyncoop. "She would say, 'no, she's my sister. I love her. She's got no one else to turn to, no other family. I have to take care of her'… and that’s how she gets repaid."

After her arrest, Patton spent two of the five years leading up to her trial at a mental hospital, because a doctor found her incompetent to stand trial. She also insisted that she be given new attorneys — an ask the judge declined.

Big picture view:

For Karen's friends, the verdict was a chance to let go of the stress they felt since the moment Pais' body was found: Would the only suspect ever pay a price?

MORE: Woman accused of killing sister in Carrollwood home moves closer to standing trial

Pictured: Debra Patton.

"I had a lot of anger towards her," said Cathy Wyncoop. "I still probably do, but it doesn't feel as bad now, because I know where she's going to be. I don't have to worry about her getting out, you know?"

What's next:

On the second-degree murder charge, Patton faces 25 years to life. Now that she's 72 years old, it's likely she will never get out even if she gets the minimum.

Her sentencing is scheduled for February 16.