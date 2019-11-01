FWC: Low levels of red tide detected off Pinellas County

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says tests show "very low concentrations" of red tide offshore of Pinellas County.

The organism karenia brevis, or k. brevis, has also been detected, at various concentrations, in Sarasota Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

K. Brevis was first observed in Sarasota County this past week, and persists from the previous testing in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties, where fish kills were also reported.

Respiratory irritation has been reported in all four counties.

A midweek status update will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and an online status report can be found on FWC's Red Tide Current Status page.

