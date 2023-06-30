Keep Manatee Beautiful aims to pick up 100,000 pounds of trash

Cleaning up trash isn’t just a job, it’s a responsibility Keep Manatee Beautiful hopes residents take to heart.

"We are at 88,000 pounds of trash this year. Our next best year was 69,000 pounds of trash," said Jennifer Hoffman.

That’s the amount of trash volunteers have cleaned up.

But they’ve got a big goal, 100,000 pounds by the end of September.

When volunteers sign up for a clean up they're entered to win a $100 gift card.

"I think it’s a great benchmark. I think it’s easy to reach. That’s only 12,000 pounds in 3 months," shared Hoffman.

They’ll add to that growing number Saturday morning as they clean up Sutton Park for Palmetto’s 12th Annual 4th Fest put on by the city’s community redevelopment agency.

"That’s how much our volunteers are able to take out of our community and make sure we are the beautiful place we know and love for the future," said Hoffman.

Jennifer Hoffman the Executive Director of Keep Manatee Beautiful said every piece counts from a tiny plastic ring found near the playground to a bread clip almost embedded in the dirt.

"I always ask people their first time to look around and see what they think rate 1-5 how clean the place is and then see just how much trash as you can see," said Hoffman.

Whether you volunteer a few hours or just stop to pick up what you see, Hoffman said it’ll brighten your day.

"It’s the feel goods. I have never had anybody come out and do a cleanup that didn’t leave, and they were happier, they felt accomplished, and they really just enjoyed themselves. It’s a great way to get out and enjoy the area and to feel better and to know you are doing something to keep manatee beautiful," she said.

Saturday morning’s clean-up will take place at Sutton Park in Palmetto 1036 6th St W, Palmetto. It’ll start at 9 a.m. and end at noon.

Lunch will be provided afterwards.

To join the 100,000 pound trash clean up click, here.

Those who sign up will be entered to win a $100 gift card at the end of September.