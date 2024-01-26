Gasparilla 2024: Jill Kelley opens home to wounded veterans for annual pirate parade

For people with disabilities, conquering crowds of nearly half a million people for Gasparilla isn’t easy, and for some, it’s impossible, but a Bay Area non-profit is making the annual pirate festival more accessible for everyone.

The Jill Kelley Foundation, whose mission is to help people who are challenged and unrepresented around the world, is making sure wounded warriors get to enjoy Gasparilla just as much as anyone else.

"Having them be able to ride up the ramp, we have handicap-accessible bathrooms, we make everything for them, butler for them, hors d'oeuvres, basically give them a first-class experience that these heroes deserve," explained Jill Kelley.

It took two weeks to build the 50x70-foot deck that’s in her front yard and attached to a wheelchair ramp.

Jill Kelley had a 50x70-foot deck built in her front yard with wheelchair access.

Kelley says her inspiration came from the story of a purple-heart veteran who looked forward to coming home for Gasparilla while he was at war but lost his legs in combat.

"When he lost his legs, he said, ‘I’ll never be able to go to Gasparilla again’, and that was the one thing that stuck out. I’m like, oh my gosh, something that we take for granted," Kelley shared.

She says it is not easy living on the parade route but wanted to use it as a way of giving back.

Jill Kelley's home sits along the Gasparilla parade route.

"I realize I have this house. I have the front row, ground zero to an amazing parade. Young guys love it, for many reasons, and I realize we can make use of this perfect property," Kelley stated. "I always try to think about those that people forget, and especially when it comes to our wounded vets, the biggest tragedy is forgetting about them, and I think a lot of them are forgotten because like I said, Gasparilla is not inclusive for disabled veterans."

