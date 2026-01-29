Gasparilla 2026: Cold weather prep underway ahead of potentially coldest parade in Tampa history

The Brief A strong cold front arrives Saturday morning, bringing unusually cold temperatures for Gasparilla. Forecast highs stay in the 50s, with wind chills in the 40s along Bayshore Boulevard. Crews at Tampa’s Gasparilla float barn are making weather-related checks to keep the parade moving safely.



With tens of thousands of revelers expected to flood Bayshore Boulevard on Saturday, Gasparilla weekend is lining up to feel more like winter than a typical Tampa pirate invasion.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellagatto says the cold front will arrive on Saturday morning, followed by a day that never really warms up. Temperatures are expected to hold in the 50s, while strong northwest winds push wind chills into the 40s for much of the parade route.

SkyTower data shows this could be one of the coldest Gasparilla parades in modern Tampa history.

By the numbers:

In 2022, the parade day low dropped to 41 degrees, with a high of 55. This weekend’s forecast is comparable and potentially colder when wind is factored in.

Dellagatto says Sunday will be even colder, with many areas stuck in the 40s throughout the day.

Inside the Gasparilla Float Barn

As crews brace for the cold, preparations were well underway Thursday at the Cass Street "float barn" in Tampa.

The secure warehouse serves as the year-round home for Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and other krewes, housing dozens of massive, pirate-themed floats. Inside, crews maintain and build elaborate vessels featuring animatronics, water effects, lighting systems, and hidden amenities.

With colder temperatures expected, crews are paying close attention to mechanical details that can be affected by cold air. This includes tire pressure on floats and support vehicles. Cooler weather can cause pressure to drop, increasing the risk of handling issues along the parade route.

Organizers say these checks are part of standard safety prep to help prevent breakdowns or mishaps during the parade.

What you can do:

Officials say the parade will go on as scheduled, rain or shine.

Anyone heading to Bayshore Boulevard should plan for hours of chilly, breezy conditions near the water.

Layers, wind-blocking jackets, hats, and closed-toe shoes can help make the long day more comfortable. Gasparilla events remain on track for Saturday.

