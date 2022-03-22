Giant pink flamingo sculpture coming to Tampa International Airport 'coming soon'

article

Tampa International Airport is getting ready to add some new wings.

The giant 21-foot-tall sculpture of a pink flamingo – first announced in 2020 – will be "coming soon" to the main terminal, according to a video shared on the airport's social media accounts. Tuesday, airport officials are expected to give an update on the massive art piece.

"HOME," by Matthew Mazzotta, is a massive, floor-to-ceiling sculpture that depicts a hand-sculpted resin and fiberglass flamingo as it gently dips its head beneath the surface of the water. It will be located near the Shoppes at Bayshore in the airport’s main terminal.

It's one of seven new art pieces, approved by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority. The art commissions were selected from 734 respondents.

Although the giant flamingo sculpture was first teased two years ago, construction was delayed by the pandemic.