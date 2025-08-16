Gibsonton man accused of DUI crash that kills 8-month-old baby

The Brief A Gibsonton man is accused of a DUI crash that killed an 8-month-old baby. The Florida Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Antonio Bravo failed to stop as traffic slowed just north of Flora Ave. on US-19. Bravo's blood alcohol content was 0.089 before he was arrested.



A Clearwater man is in custody, accused of a DUI after a crash that killed an 8-month-old baby.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Antonio Bravo was heading south on US-19 in his Chevy Silverado when he failed to stop as traffic slowed just north of Flora Ave.

READ: Homicide investigation underway in Riverview spans into Pinellas County

Bravo's car collided with the rear of an Audi sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Gibsonton man and in the back seat was the baby.

Troopers say that the baby was in a car seat and after the crash he was taken to a nearby hospital where they pronounced him dead.

By the numbers:

It was later determined by investigators that Bravo had a blood alcohol of 0.089 before he was arrested.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.



