Expand / Collapse search

Gibsonton man accused of DUI crash that kills 8-month-old baby

By
Published  August 16, 2025 2:00pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Gibsonton man is accused of a DUI crash that killed an 8-month-old baby.
    • The Florida Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Antonio Bravo failed to stop as traffic slowed just north of Flora Ave. on US-19.
    • Bravo's blood alcohol content was 0.089 before he was arrested.

HOLIDAY, Fla. - A Clearwater man is in custody, accused of a DUI after a crash that killed an 8-month-old baby.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Antonio Bravo was heading south on US-19 in his Chevy Silverado when he failed to stop as traffic slowed just north of Flora Ave.

READ: Homicide investigation underway in Riverview spans into Pinellas County

Bravo's car collided with the rear of an Audi sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Gibsonton man and in the back seat was the baby.

Troopers say that the baby was in a car seat and after the crash he was taken to a nearby hospital where they pronounced him dead.

By the numbers:

It was later determined by investigators that Bravo had a blood alcohol of 0.089 before he was arrested.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.


 

Pasco County