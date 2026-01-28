Rays stadium negotiations: Incorporating Hillsborough College could be key to preventing economic headwinds

The Brief The Rays are deep in negotiations with local governments as they try to come up with a funding plan for what is expected to be a multi-billion-dollar stadium development project. They're planning to build the stadium at Hillsborough College, along with a selection of hotels, stores and restaurants. Economic development experts say incorporating the school with the rest of the development is a hedge against economic headwinds.



The Tampa Bay Rays are deep in negotiations with local governments as they try to come up with a funding plan for what's expected to be a multi-billion-dollar development project to bring a ballpark to Tampa.

Economic development experts say incorporating Hillsborough College with the rest of the development is a hedge against economic headwinds.

What we know:

As negotiations get underway, Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on the Rays' stadium plans during a news conference in Valrico on Wednesday. He said during the press conference that Hillsborough College's campus is badly in need of a renovation.

"I've toured that campus," said DeSantis. "Some of these buildings are old."

At a press conference last week, HC unveiled renderings of new school buildings that the Rays are promising — assuming local governments approve a site plan that includes a new stadium for the team.

"In this day and age," said DeSantis, "you’ve got some other stuff around it. So I know that there's a vision."

The hope is that the campus' 15,000 students will attend classes and then be incorporated with the development, both as potential workers and as customers.

What they're saying:

If the funding plan depends on revenue generated by the site itself, economic development advisor John Boyd says it's a smart strategy.

"Stadiums and arenas, as well as university campuses, tend to be less vulnerable to swings in the economy," said Boyd. "So, they tend to be the generational sources of economic activity and employment."

The potential to link the campus with the stadium is something other potential sites, both in the Tampa Bay area and outside of it, can't offer.

Dig deeper:

The question is still how they'll fund the whole thing, and which pots of public money will be touched. They're considering hotel taxes, car rental fees and CRA funds.

Boyd expects the team to try to pay more than they ask for.

"Hillsborough politicians have a responsibility to taxpayers to make sure the Rays uphold their end of the deal on this and are accountable for cost overruns," said Boyd.

What's next:

The governor would only hint on Wednesday that negotiations are well underway.

"I can't confirm anything until something's public, but I'm a believer that baseball can succeed in Tampa Bay," said DeSantis.

It is unclear as to when the Rays will announce their plan, but they have just under six months to make a deal for the college's land.