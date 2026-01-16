Will the Rays include HCC? School urging team to incorporate college in stadium development plans

The Brief The chair of Hillsborough Community College's Board of Trustees is urging the Rays to incorporate the school into its new development. Chair Greg Celestan says the Rays could potentially build temporary facilities for the students during construction of its new stadium. HCC's board will vote Tuesday on a plan to give up land to the team for a new stadium and commercial district.



Next week, Hillsborough Community College's Board of Trustees will vote on whether to give up land to the Tampa Bay Rays in order to develop a commercial district and new stadium.

It could be one of the most consequential in Tampa Bay history, but what will happen to the college?

What we know:

"If we get a new campus it wouldn't be too bad," said one student.

HCC's Board of Trustees chair, Greg Celestan, told FOX 13 that he will urge the Rays to propose new facilities on the current location, while also building temporary facilities for classes to be held.

The team has promised a commercial district with a ballpark, restaurants, hotels and offices. Their plan for HCC, though, has not been revealed.

"We're looking to create a really incredible experience that has work, live, play dynamics to it," Ken Babby, the Rays CEO said, during a podcast appearance on "Hunks Talking Junk."

How the new campus will be paid for is an open question, but Celestan hopes the Rays will include it in their financing plan.

"We need a great public-private partnership," Babby said. "We're going to do our part, we're going to write a big check."

HCC trustees would likely be further drawn in if the Rays were to make a promise to incorporate students into the project itself, like with job and training programs.

What they're saying:

Some students see a campus incorporated with a ballpark as a huge opportunity.

"That could actually be something that builds a lot of awareness for the community to understand that this is a resource to get educated and have better employment," said one student.

But, not everyone is jumping for joy.

"The Tampa Bay area especially, is so overdeveloped," said one student. "I think you're going to erase all this architecture that's been here for so long."

What's next:

Two big questions on Tuesday will be how much this is going to cost and whose bucket of money it's going to come from. The bottom line is that the current thought is that HCC won't have to be moved, but rather incorporated into the plan.