Grab a pint with your pooch at Seminole Heights dog park and bar

A Seminole Heights dog park and bar is giving dogs and their owners a place to unwind one sip and game of catch at a time.

The Hair of the Dog Park is a 17,000 sq. ft. off-leash dog park that serves beer and wine.

"You can get beer and wine and let your dog run around and have some fun," explained owner Todd Goldfarb. "We have somebody who works the door, just to make sure you have up-to-date vaccinations."

The Hair of the Dog Park also has ‘bark rangers’ onsite to ensure all of the dogs are getting along and playing nicely. They even use ultrasonic sound devices to help corral the dogs.

"This is a great asset for the neighborhood. It's great to have a dog park where you can come in, or dog bar where you can come and have a few drinks and meet friends and watch dogs playing," customer Gary Ellsworth shared.

Advertisement

Opening just four weeks before the pandemic broke out, Hair of the Dog Park shut down right after the outbreak and reopened only a few months ago. The bar has since faced difficulties getting back to normal, but Goldfarb says the park is a great place for people to visit with neighbors.

"It’s not doggie daycare," Goldfarb said. "You don’t drop your dog off and leave. Everybody who’s here, their owners are staying with the dogs and having a beer."

To keep up the chase all year round, the park offers annual memberships for $50. A single-day pass is $5, and for those without pets, entry is free.

Humans must be 21 or older to enter the park and must have their dogs be pre-registered and vaccinated. Hair of the Dog Park is open every week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Learn more about the Hair of the Dog Park on Facebook.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter