Graduation plans announced for Bay Area schools

Graduation for the class of 2020 was likely not the day they imagined. High school seniors in the Bay Area marked commencement online or attended very scaled back and socially distant celebrations.

FOX 13 took a closer look at what is in store for the class of 2021. With the end of this school year a few months away, students across the area are breathing a sigh of relief.

"I was worried about it, but we’re having one now, I’m very excited about it," said high school senior, Jayla Troupe.

Hillsborough County Public Schools announcing graduation ceremonies will be held this spring at the Florida State Fairgrounds between May 24 and June 3.

"Currently right now, we’re only allowing two guests per senior to take place, we wish and we know there’s more that want to attend, but unfortunately with making certain we social distance we’re just unable to do so," explained Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis.

Face coverings will be required for everyone attending, the space will be sanitized between each commencement, and the graduations will also be live-streamed.

"I’m most excited about walking across the stage and having my family cheer for me, it won’t be as many, but just walking across the stage is great," senior Brianna Drummond said.

Similar plans are in place for most school districts in the region.

Tuesday, the Hernando School Board approved commencement ceremonies held outside in school stadiums. Each of the five high schools will host two smaller graduations with half the class so more guests can attend.

About two weeks ago, Pasco County Schools announced a plan to hold graduations in school stadiums. Each graduate is permitted four guests, two with the student on the field and two seated in the bleachers.

Polk County Public Schools announced last week most traditional high school ceremonies will be held at the RP Funding Center, with a handful held in home stadiums. Graduates will receive four tickets for guests, and there will be additional health and safety precautions like assigned seats and time limits.

District leaders in Pinellas County are tentatively planning for in-person graduations at Tropicana Field. We are told details are still being worked out, but there will be additional safety protocols.

Two guests per graduate is the current limit for commencement in the School District of Manatee County. Most ceremonies will be held at LECOM Park. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

Sarasota County Schools say leaders are still determining their plans for spring graduation.

"It means a lot for us," Drummond said. "We’ve wanted this for you know 12 years of being in school so we're really excited just to have it happen."

LINKS: Graduation plans around the Tampa Bay area