Expand / Collapse search

Grady Judd joins Governor DeSantis for Polk County press conference

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 28, 2024 11:27am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Polk County on Wednesday for a joint press conference with Sheriff Grady Judd

Few details have been released, but the pair will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody. 

The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: