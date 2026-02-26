Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend kicks off with flag-raising, Party in the Park

The Brief St. Petersburg leaders were joined by race officials to raise the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg flag Thursday morning, kicking off the weekend. This year’s races will include the first ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck series street race on Saturday. The weekend brings in more than $60 million every year to the area.



It’s almost time to start those engines.

Thursday morning, INDYCAR President Doug Boles, race co-owners and a few drivers, including last year’s winner and two local drivers, joined St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch and City Council to raise the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg flag at City Hall.

READ: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2026: Here’s what to know

"We do more than just spend money in the restaurants," Boles said. "We spend money on the community, and this really does feel like a second home to those of us in Indianapolis because it kicks the season off, but mostly because of the way that all of you embrace us. We feel like this is an event. When we look at our 18-race schedule, what we really want is not just races, we want races that are events. And this is a perfect example of something that's much more than a race."

Local perspective:

The weekend’s festivities are expected to draw about 200,000 people to the area.

"One of the best things about the Grand Prix is the number of people it attracts to our city year after year and the economic impact of those visits, those visitors and their support for our local businesses generate about $60 million in economic impact for the city of St. Pete," Welch said. "That’s real support for our hotels restaurants shops and our employees."

MORE: 17-year-old among youngest competitors in NASCAR Truck Series at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete

The race co-owners said look out for enhancements grand stands this year, and more video boards for fans.

Before Sunday’s big race, the first ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck series street race takes place on Saturday. Team Reaume is partnering with local favorite, Mazzaro’s Italian Market and racing a truck Saturday.

What they're saying:

Mazzaro’s owners are big racing and car fans, so the GM said when Reaume reached out asking about a local sponsor with deep ties to the community, it was a no-brainer. They even helped design the truck’s wrap, complete with hunks of cheese, slices of pizza, pasta and the Italian flag.

"We're hoping for a win from our team," Robert Smith, Mazzaro’s GM, said. "That would be awesome, because then you get, obviously, the name would be out there a little bit more, but I think no matter what, it's a win for us, the world's going to know about Mazzaro’s, and they'll see us driving around that track, and it's a huge opportunity, and it's an honor for us to get involved in the first race."

READ: Jon Gruden named Grand Marshal for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

"Being able to get the community involved with it is so, so, important, and a place like this. I mean, I have people from all over the country that have been texting me saying like, ‘hey, Mazzaro’s is absolutely fantastic. It is our favorite place to go when we're down there in St. Pete,’" Carter Fartuch, driving the No. 2 Ford, said. "So, for us to be able to have it, I think brings the community together a little bit more, and it makes me that much more excited and gives a little more pride to me as well to do that much better."

Fartuch said he’s coached people virtually at this track and watched the races each year, but this is his first time competing in St. Pete. He said since it’s the first-ever street race for the trucks, it’ll be chaotic, but really fun, and he thinks it’ll be the most exciting race of the weekend.

Dig deeper:

INDYCAR also kicked off the weekend with the Party in the Park Thursday evening. The free event featured appearances by drivers, their cars, autographs, prizes, food trucks, music and more.

"I wanted to come out and bring my five-year-old grandson to show him the race cars, and it’s a nice family event and so, we are excited to come out, and I picked him up from school today in Tampa, and we drove over here so he could check it all out," David Kuhnz, who attended Party in the Park with his grandson, said.

This year’s 5K on the track sold out. All proceeds go to the Police Athletic League of St. Pete.

What's next:

Both the NASCAR truck series race and the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Peterburg will be shown on FOX 13.

The NASCAR truck series race airs at noon on Saturday. The Grand Prix of St Petersburg begins at noon on Sunday, with local pre-race coverage beginning at 11 a.m. on FOX 13.