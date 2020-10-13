Gun recovered after 10-year-old dies from gunshot wound, deputies say

Deputies continued piecing together what led to the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in a home near Rocky Point Monday.

Family and friends near the house on Dreisler Street, which is close to Memorial Highway, were clearly devastated Monday night and were still upset nearly 24 hours later.

"It's shocking because this is relatively a quiet neighborhood," said William Smith, a neighbor, adding he saw a woman run from the home shortly after the shooting. "She went running across the street, then came back. The next thing I know, this place was surrounded by Hillsborough County [deputies]. They had the street cordoned off."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said emergency rescue crews tried to save the little boy's life, but it was too late.

PREVIOUS: 10-year-old boy dies from apparent gunshot wound in Tampa home, deputies say

Advertisement

Deputies got the call just after 4 p.m. Everyone who was in the home was accounted for, including an older sibling, and said to be cooperating.

Neighbors couldn't imagine the shooting was intentional.

“If it was homicide, I think they’d still be there," Smith said. "I think it’s just a case of an accident. A kid got a hold of that gun.”

Investigators said they located a gun, though it is not clear who it belongs to. It’s also unclear how this shooting happened or if there is any indication of criminal intent.

“Regardless of the circumstances, whenever [it is] a 10-year-old, a child, it is absolutely devastating. Our hearts break for the family members as they try and process this devastating loss. We are thankful that the family members are cooperating. Because we do want to find out what happened,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Natalia Verdina.

Deputies said they are interviewing several people, including at least two adults and a sibling of the victim. They have not said how many people were inside the home at the time.