Guns drawn at private sale of firearms in Crystal River, deputies say

A man was shot at his home while attempting to sell firearms to the shooters, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Deputies say the two victims involved in the shooting reported the incident while on their way to the hospital on Friday, July 28.

Investigators discovered that 20-year-old Savion Harris and a 15-year-old were driven to the victim's home to buy firearms. Both suspects were form Marion County.

While the four were all talking about the sale, deputies say the 15-year-old pulled a pistol from his waistband, pointed it at the two victims and said: "This is a stick-up."

One of the victims pulled out a handgun and warned the 15-year-old to drop his weapon. Instead of dropping the weapon, investigators say he chose to shoot one of the victims in the hip.

The victim fired back as he fell to the ground, according to deputies. Harris fled while carrying several of the victim's guns.

The victim told investigators that he feared for his life. He told deputies that he managed to grab another gun and shoot at the suspects as they fled with multiple firearms that were stolen from him.

Officials say after the 911 call from the victims, they received a second 911 call requesting EMS for two men with gunshot wounds nearby.

Deputies say they responded to the call and found the suspects and a disabled car that matched what the victims had described.

One of the suspects was taken to a hospital for his gunshot wounds. The other suspect was treated on the scene and taken into custody, according to deputies.

"Selling items, especially firearms can be dangerous," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement. "During private sales, you come into direct contact with complete strangers - of whom you have no knowledge of their character or moral fibers. While it may initially appear to be a straightforward transaction, there are inherent risks and potential consequences - like in this case. The seller needs to be aware of their moral and legal responsibilities, including safety concerns, all of which become intertwined into this seemingly simple but complex transaction."

Officials say that Harris was charged with armed robbery and his bond was set at $50,000. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. He is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and is being held without bond, according to deputies.