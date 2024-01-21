Haines City mobile home catches fire, firefighters work for hours to put out flames

article

A mobile home in Haines City was destroyed after a fire early on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Haines City Fire Department says the fire at a home off Polk City Rd was reported just before 6 a.m.

READ: 60-foot-deep sinkhole opens in front of Highland City home: PCFR

Units from Polk County Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene and firefighters say there was heavy fire at the back of the home in the ceiling void spaces and the back wall.

Courtesy: Haines City Fire Department

According to firefighters, the two people who live in the home safely evacuated to a neighbor's house before fire crews arrived. Crews say they also quickly searched the home to confirm there was no one left inside.

READ: PHOTOS: Clearwater woman charged with DUI after crashing into dentist office, restaurant

No injuries were reported, and it took crews about two hours to fully put out the flames, according to the Haines City Fire Department.

Courtesy: Haines City Fire Department

The State Fire Marshal was consulted over the phone about the fire, and it was decided that there was no suspicion of foul play, according to authorities.

Haines City Assistant Fire Chief Drew Neubrand says everyone should be careful during colder months, especially when using heating appliances.

"As we respond to incidents like the one at Polk City Road, it's a crucial reminder of the risks associated with heaters. To ensure the safety of our community, we advise everyone to regularly inspect their heating units, keep combustible materials at a safe distance, and install smoke detectors in their homes. These simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of fire and protect lives and property," stated Asst. Fire Chief Neubrand.