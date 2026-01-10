Haitian boys united with adoptive family at Tampa International Airport

The Brief Three Haitian boys were rescued on Jan. 9th by a team at Gray Bull. The boys reunited with their forever families at Tampa International Airport Friday night. Travis and Hannah Mullendore adopted two boys and will bring them home to their three children in the Hoosier State soon.



Three Haitian boys reunited with their forever families at Tampa International Airport Friday night.

It was an emotional moment. First, two twins met their parents in person for the first time. They will now call Indiana home.

Travis and Hannah Mullendore adopted two boys and will bring them home to their three children in the Hoosier State soon.

The Mullendore family is no stranger to adoption; they adopted one of their children in the United States before this adoption.

The backstory:

Hannah also grew up with three adopted siblings who inspired her to adopt.

"I knew I wanted to adopt from the time my first little brother came home," Hannah said. "I was 13, and we knew we wanted to do that. It was something I made sure before I married him that he'd be willing to do it with me."

"I knew I always would, whether it was with her or not," Travis said. "And God brought us together to do this journey together."

What we know:

There wasn’t a dry eye around.

These boys were greeted with the American flags, tears and cheers as their parents laid eyes on them for the first time on United States soil.

This was not an easy task. Adoptions from Haiti take years and for the Mullendore family it took four and half.

"It has been nothing but a roller coaster from the very beginning," Hannah said. "We knew that it would take a long time. We knew going into that. It would be a while. We didn't understand, honestly, that it would be this long and this much of an up and down situation."

This week the weather turned their plan on its head. The flight was pushed back two days, what felt like an eternity for a family who had already waited years for this moment.

What's next:

This isn’t the end for this family. They’re in the process of adopting two more children from Haiti. That process will take years and for them, it’s worth every second.

Another young boy met his parents in an emotional moment on the tarmac. Soon he will make a new life in Tennessee.