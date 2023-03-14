Half of the Warren Brothers reunited with his first guitar he lost 30 years ago in Tampa

There’s nothing like the relationship a musician has with his or her first guitar. For Brad Warren, who is one-half of the Warren Brothers, his first guitar was so special to him that he rescued it when his house went up in flames. But, about 30 years ago, he lent that guitar who lent it to a friend, and he lost track of it.

On Tuesday, Brad Warren was reunited with his beloved guitar at a Tampa music shop.

The road to reunification began when two employees of Armadillo Enterprises, the parent company of Dean Guitars, Luna Guitars and ddrum, were talking about the good old days of music in Tampa.

One employee, Jeff McDonald, told his co-worker, about how he used to play in a band with the Warren Brothers called St. Warren in the 1980s.

That’s when his co-worker mentioned that his friend had a guitar that had Brad St. Warren stenciled on the case. The pair wondered if it belonged to Brad Warren, of the current Warren Brothers.

Brad Warren was recently reunited with his first guitar.

The Warren Brothers grew up in Tampa and went on to have success in Nashville and have written songs for Jason Aldean Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Martina McBride and Taylor Swift.

After some research, the pair learned that their hunch was correct - the guitar purchased at a music shop about 20 years ago did belong to Brad Warren.

Brad Warren recently flew from Nashville to Tampa where he was reunited with his first guitar.

Brad Warren has been reunited with his first guitar.

"I don’t want to play it. I’m afraid it will break," Warren told FOX 13’s Charley Belcher.

Warren jokingly stated, "He’s taken better care of this guitar than I ever would have. No doubt. It would be shreds, It would be mulch right now if I had owned it."

As a show of appreciation, Armadillo Enterprises gave the man who had Warren’s guitar two guitars.

The guitar had Brad St. Warren stenciled on the outside.

"I think this is fantastic. The full circle from buying a Thoroughbred, ending with a Thoroughbred. Thank you so much for the opportunity, Jeff said.

Warren said he was grateful to have his beloved guitar back and added that the Warren Brothers have some new songs coming out with Tim McGraw.

He’s also hosting a podcast called ‘Good Grief Good God’ and he and his brother are getting ready to put out a live recording they did at Sundance last year.