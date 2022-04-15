Hands-on construction workshops let students take the wheel

Tapping into the potential future workforce takes some creativity. Having cool tools to work with always helps.

Florida Construction Career Day gives high school seniors an opportunity to learn what happens in the construction industry in a hands-on way.

Don Hart, a board member of the host group holding the event, says Tampa Bay Construction Career Day is put on by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Federal Highway Administration, Florida Transportation Builders’ Association (FTBA), Suncoast Utility Contractors Association and other companies in the construction industry.

The event brought 1,000 local high school students to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover for interactive, hands-on exhibits with tractors, front-end loaders, back-hoes and other heavy equipment.

"It does give them an opportunity to experience how the equipment is operated. It's a big hit," admitted Hart. "They enjoy the opportunity, rather than sitting in a chair and listening to another lecture all day... to get out and operate some equipment."

Those tools of the trade and the hands-on demonstrations made for a successful show-and-tell for many of the students who participated.

"We're getting a real look into the job. It's not like you're reading it from a book. You're listening to it from the people who are doing it," shared James Hiebert from Bartow High School.

That is a benefit to the construction industry, as well.

"There's a high demand for these jobs," said Hart. "The reality of it is there are actually very well paying jobs."

The companies involved are constantly working with the local school systems to host learning labs and demonstrations of their equipment at the schools. But this event was special.

"This is the kind of field trip that you don't get to do every day," said Hart.

"I got on the... the excavationer, it's really fun... it's like an extension of your arm almost," said Hiebert. "It's my first time out here doing one of these... It's going to help me figure out what I want to do."

Tapping into that future workforce is the goal.

To volunteer to host a learning lab, you can visit the Florida Construction Career Day website, https://ccdfl.org/get-involved/#learning-labs.

For students interested in the learning track for the construction industry in Hillsborough County, visit https://www.hillsboroughschools.org/careerandtechnical.

For students interested in the learning track for the construction industry in Polk County, visit http://www.polkedpathways.com/.

Pasco County students can learn about construction trades in a course this summer at https://www.pasco.k12.fl.us/news/page/summer-construction-trades-program.