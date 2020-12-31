Expand / Collapse search

HCSO: Body of missing fisherman found

By FOX 13 News staff
Hillsborough County
Photo of Eugene Wilson provided by family

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they found the body of a fisherman who went missing over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said, at this time, no foul play was suspected. 

They said 54-year-old Eugene Wilson was last seen when he was dropped off by a family member at the dock in the Bypass Canal around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 301 and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard after relatives said they were unable to get in touch with him. There, they spotted a capsized boat in the canal and fishing gear nearby
 