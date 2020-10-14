HCSO searching for 2 teens caught on camera stealing guns from unlocked cars

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenagers seen on surveillance video burglarizing several vehicles, stealing two guns, an iPad and cash.

It happened around 4 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Tanglewood Preserve development in Gibsonton.

The first suspect is described as a White male, 5’7” -6’00," who weighs 140-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt that had ‘DIAMOND’ written across the chest and gray or light-colored jeans.

The second suspect is described as a White male, 5’5”- 5’9,” who weighs 130-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie, black pants and a black sling bag.

According to HCSO, 207 firearms have been stolen from vehicles in Hillsborough County between Jan. 2020-Oct. 2020, which is an 18.3 percent increase from the same period last year.

"We now have two firearms in the hands of young people who may sell the stolen guns or use them to commit a crime," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This could have been easily prevented. I am urging gun owners to remove firearms from their vehicles and secure them properly overnight or whenever the car is not in use. This simple step is critical to put a stop to this all too common crime that puts our community's safety at risk."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

