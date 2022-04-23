HCSO searching for 3 men involved in Saturday afternoon homicide

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee in connection with a Saturday afternoon homicide.

Law enforcement received a call about a shooting in Town ‘N’ Country outside of Panda Kitchen & Bath. There, detectives found a dead adult male inside a car.

According to deputies, the Jeep pulled alongside the victim’s parked car just after 5 p.m. Then, three men got out of the Jeep and opened fire, killing the victim.

The vehicle is described as a gray, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

If you have any information, call 813-247-8200

