HCSO: Second suspect arrested in 2019 homicide investigation

The second suspect in a 2019 homicide investigation was arrested on Monday, according to HCSO detectives.

On the evening of May 10, 2019, shots were fired on the 6000 black of 43rd St in Tampa. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene they found a dead man in the backyard of a house.

Shortly after HCSO arrived that night, TPD got a 911 call from someone who identified himself as a subject involved in the shooting. Police were able to find the individual and his vehicle.

Over four years later, HCSO Special Investigations Division Detectives and the United States Marshal's Taskforce took 42-year-old Timothy Kerr into custody for an outstanding warrant for second degree murder with a firearm.

Officials say after a brief purist on foot, Kerr was taken into custody at N. 56th Street and Oakland Drive.

"Through years of unrelenting investigation, our detectives have pursued every lead, and today, we see the culmination of their tireless efforts," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "We are thankful for our partnership with the United States Marshal's Taskforce; this arrest exemplifies the power of collaboration in delivering justice."

Kerr was charged with indictment murder in the second degree firearm, resisting officer without violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and indictment felon in possession firearm.

According to deputies the investigation is ongoing.