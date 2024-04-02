HCSO weighing possible charges in shooting that killed 14-year-old

A family in Ruskin is in mourning after a shooting last weekend took the life of 14-year-old Mason Butler.

The incident is still under investigation, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office says it's possible it was an accident.

Mason's family tells FOX 13 pictures of the Shields Middle School student show a teen trying to find his way, an active teen who didn't necessarily love school, but who his family considered brilliant.

"He taught me a lot," said aunt Felicia Garcia, "Especially about the importance of understanding people before making any sort of assumption or judgment."

Last Saturday at about 4:30, deputies were called to a home on the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive in Ruskin. They found Mason shot. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Family believes someone who Mason considered a friend, but who they say he had been advised to stay away from, may have accidentally fired. They're begging everyone who has guns to store them safely away from children.

"It's just so important that everybody understands that this can very much happen to them," said Garcia. "And it's not just some story that you see in the news or on social media, and you kind of brush off and go on with your life."

Mason had told his family he was going to help another homeowner with some furniture, and promised to be back in 20 minutes.

"You really don't know when your last moment is," said Garcia. "What was supposed to be a quick thing for Mason, turned out to be a complete game changer for him and all of us."

HCSO is still investigating, but says the 15-year-old shooter is cooperating with their detectives. Whatever answers do come will never soften the end result.

"He always made it a point to say good night and that he loved (his mom) and hugged her and he was just absolutely obsessed with his mom. So, I know this is going to be extremely devastating."

Deputies say they are still investigating and trying to determine whether any charges are appropriate.

