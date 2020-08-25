Heat advisory issued for second day in a row

More heat and humidity will once again be factors as another heat advisory was issued for the Tampa Bay area.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. The National Weather Service issued the advisory between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, could make it feel like it's between 107 to 110 degrees today.

"We didn't cool off at all from that southeasterly wind pumping up that heat again today," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "We're going to get back in the mid-90s. I know at 9 a.m., the heat index in Sebring was 100 degrees so we're going to go right back there with the intense heat."

A heat advisory was issued on Monday, too. The first for the summer was on June 24.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County says anyone spending time outdoors during the heat advisory should practice heat safety since hot weather can cause stress on the body.

Health officials provided the following tips:

Advertisement

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.

