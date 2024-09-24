Hernando Beach residents prepare for Helene: 'Hope for the best'

Hernando County is expecting several feet of storm surge for Helene, and they have already announced mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C.

People along the coast remember how Hurricane Idalia impacted them. Many spent Tuesday getting their homes ready before they evacuated, while others planned to stay.

Ahead of Helene, there was a familiar hum of hammers and drills in Hernando Beach.

"It used to bother me. I've gotten to a point now where I just say, 'well, when it gets down to 24 hours before time, we'll worry about it.' My wife worries about it. She watches the TV all day. She's on the news all day," said resident Michael Anthony.

The view from his Hernando Beach home is magnificent, but in a matter of hours, it could look far more menacing. They won’t stick around to see it.

"We're going back to Ocala tomorrow to try to get the farm ready for whatever might come through there. We've got horses," said Anthony.

Even with evacuation orders, neighbors like Dr. Leslie Brinkman plan to ride out the storm.

"A lot of times it doesn't hit us hard. And so we're going to hope for the best," said Brinkman.

The recently retired OBGYN knows a thing about pressure. During Idalia, she was delivering babies at the hospital.

"I was at work, and I couldn't get home when my shift was over with. I had to stay there until the water receded," said Brinkman.

As the storm system churns closer, the Kotow brothers have their own system for making sandbags. They’ve assembled more than 150 bags and have made a business out of helping people prepare.

"We deliver for people who don't have the time, don't have the ability, the vehicle or the resources. There was just an older lady that was trying to bag bags up over here, and we had to get EMS over here," said Nick Kotow, the owner of Nick’s Handyman Service and Renovations.

And after Helene, they’ll be there to help clean up.

"With the size of the storm that it is, yeah, I’m pretty sure Hernando County, you know, Pasco County is probably going to get flooded like usual," said Kotow.

The county is advising those evacuating to seek shelter with friends and family, but there will be a public shelter open at West Hernando Middle School starting Wednesday at 8 am.

