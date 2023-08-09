Hernando County teacher arrested after 14-year-old victim received 'weird' messages, deputies say

article

Hernando County detectives discovered that a 14-year-old student was receiving inappropriate instant messages from their former teacher on Monday.

Detectives say that got written consent from an adult to search the 14-year-old victim's computer. Authorities saw thousands of messages that revealed how 33-year-old George Beall was sending them almost constantly for several months.

Deputies say there was very little response or interaction from the victim.

When detectives interviewed the victim they say they found out the messaging started when the victim was a student at Powell Middle School. The victim told officials the conversations were "weird" because of the age gap between the two. Detectives say Beall initiated contact with his former student every day.

READ: Pinellas County high schooler arrested after sending messages about school shooting, deputies say

The victim told detectives that they felt bad ending conversations. According to authorities, the victim said Beall had cancer, and they were his "only friend."

Detectives say these conversations took place via text message, Snapchat, and PlayStation.

Beall had just started a new position at Nature Coast Technical High School, according to deputies. The victim was slated to attend that same high school this year. Detectives went to Nature Coast to interview Beall and say he confirmed communicating with the victim.

He told authorities that they communicated about "anything and everything" and also confirmed exchanging photos of themselves. Detectives say when they questioned Beall about messages that contained sexual overtones he said he did not have recollection of sending those.

READ: Hillsborough woman arrested on more than 100 counts of child pornography, bestiality charges: Deputies

According to authorities, numerous GIFs and emoji's that had been sent to the victim were found on Beall's phone. Detectives say the GIFs and emoji's contained hearts and references of love.

Officials say the behavior demonstrated by Beall is consistent with predatory behavior.

Detectives say the one-sidedness of the conversations was obvious. The victim would receive numerous messages from Beall and would respond much later or reply with one-word, according to authorities.

Beall would get upset if the victim did not respond or did not want to play games on the Playstation, according to detectives.

READ: Sarasota County jiu-jitsu coach dies by suicide after accusations of sexual battery, deputies say

Officials say that Beall was immediately removed from student contact and put on administrative leave by the Hernando County School District after they were informed of the situation.

Beall was arrested on Wednesday and charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. His bond is $5,000.

Authorities say there's been no indications of other victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies ask that any parent or caregiver that has information regarding inappropriate communication or interaction between Beall and a child in their care, to please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. To submit tips via the internet, click here.