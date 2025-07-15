Hernando County man accused of shooting teen who tried to steal his marijuana: HCSO

The Brief A Hernando County man is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy last month. Investigators said the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old tried to steal Michael Adrian Nanzrio’s marijuana and that’s when he started shooting. Nanzrio was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public.



A Hernando County man is accused of opening fire on two teens, striking one, after investigators say the juveniles tried to steal his marijuana.

The backstory:

On June 14, 2025, deputies went to the area of Maximilian Avenue and Hazelcrest Street in Spring Hill after getting a 911 call that a 14-year-old boy had been shot in the hip and arm.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, a 15-year-old male, was not injured in the shooting.

Investigators said the victims initially said they were walking south on Maximilian Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and an unknown individual started shooting at them.

Dig deeper:

However, detectives learned that the two victims knew the shooting suspect, 18-year-old Michael Adrian Nanzrio, and intended to take his marijuana.

Investigators said that when they tried to steal the marijuana, Nanzrio started to drive away while shooting at the teens, striking the 14-year-old twice.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

On July 13, 2025, deputies found Nanzrio at a home on Bromley Avenue in Spring Hill and took him into custody.

Nanzrio was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public.