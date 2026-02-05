Visitors hit the Florida State Fair despite cold temperatures on opening night

The Brief The Florida State Fair is back in Tampa through Feb. 16, with hundreds of thousands expected to attend. New attractions include a 230-foot observation wheel, along with other rides, fried food and live entertainment. Extra security is in place and children under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m. each night.



Opening night at the Florida State Fair brought high-flying rides, fried food and hundreds of families to Tampa on Thursday night.

What we know:

Organizers expect more than 400,000 people to visit the fairgrounds, as the annual event runs through Feb. 16.

This year’s theme, "America’s Sunniest Celebration," honors the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday.

One familiar face is Gage Sears, a fourth-generation vendor at the Florida State Fair. He described all the sweet treats he sells in his booth.

"Funnel cakes, Oreos, slushies, lemonade, anything sweet," Sears said.

He says rides and food go hand in hand, especially on opening night.

"Rides are a big thing, but everyone gets hungry when you’re enjoying the thrill of everything," Sears said. "They’re coming out and eating good food, fair food."

What they're saying:

Crystal Gunn attended opening night with her twin daughters, Brianna and Tianna, to celebrate their 15th birthday.

She says it’s become a family tradition.

"We do this every year," Gunn said. "We come to the fair every year on its first day."

Opening night came with temperatures dropping and gusty winds.

Nevertheless, Gunn and hundreds of other visitors chose to brave the cold.

"I’m a true Floridian, so this is cold for us," she said. "I’m not used to this kind of cold, but we’ll get through it."

New Attractions:

Among the new attractions this year is the world’s largest portable observation wheel.

The Ferris wheel stands at 230 feet tall and features 45 gondolas, each themed after a U.S. president.

Hope Thaler says the fair’s wide variety of attractions offers something for everyone.

"I’ve been coming to the state fair since I was a kid," she said. "So it’s very well-rounded."

From rides, games, animals and live music, Joshua Lewis says the fair is all about making memories.

"Riding the rides was fun," Lewis said. "From the animals to everything, it’s a great atmosphere."

By the numbers:

Security remains a major focus throughout the fairgrounds.

More than 1,000 Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies will work the fair over the next 11 days on foot, bike and horseback.

Organizers are also reminded families that kids under 17 must be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m. each night.

If you are interested in attending the fair and want to map out your visit, just click here.