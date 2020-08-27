Hillsborough County calls last-minute meeting to reconsider reopening schools

Hillsborough County parents and teachers are preparing to go back to in-person classes Monday, but a judge lifted a ruling Thursday that now allows schools statewide to remain closed, giving school leaders one last chance to reconsider.

A Leon County judge’s ruling allows school districts in Florida to stay closed without a penalty from the state, and some parents told FOX 13 they fear that could spell more changes.

“This is thousands and thousands of kids and parents that are really looking forward and quote frankly need in-person school to happen, and that just being thrown up in the air again is just not acceptable,” said Carrie Wildes, a Maniscalco K-8 School parent.

After a lot of back-and-forth with state leaders earlier this summer, the Hillsborough County school district opted to follow the state’s mandate and reopen schools to students who want to return in August.

The alternative was to risk losing funding.

The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit over the state's order to reopen schools. On Monday, a judge agreed with the teachers union. After some legal proceedings, the decision to reopen now lies with the districts.

As a result, Hillsborough County schools announced an emergency school board meeting Friday at 8 a.m. to discuss their options. School board chair Melissa Snively shared on Facebook the board must vote on whether to maintain the current plan or revert back to four weeks of online learning.

“It’s so critical, this decision that’s going to be made in the morning,” said Wildes.

While some parents would like to see schools remain closed, others said they want to be the ones to make the choice.

“My fear is that that in-person option is going to be taken away from us after finally having it,” said Wildes.

The Hillsborough County school board will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, and it’s unclear if any plans will change. The school board chair said Friday’s vote will decide how they move forward.